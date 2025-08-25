FG introduces mandatory ethics, criminal screening for teachers

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled a Teacher Ethics and Criminal Record Verification Framework, making it mandatory for all teachers in public and private schools to undergo ethics screening and criminal background checks before employment.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa announced the initiative on Monday in Abuja at the official launch of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) digital portal and its new strategic vision for the teaching profession.

He said the measure is part of broader reforms aimed at restoring dignity, accountability, and professionalism to Nigeria’s education system.

“No teacher, whether in public or private institutions, will henceforth be employed without undergoing ethics screening and criminal background checks. Private school owners will also be required to verify the TRCN registration and ethical clearance of their teachers,” Alausa declared.

The minister explained that the verification framework will be integrated into the TRCN digital portal, which provides real-time teacher registration, licensing, and monitoring.

According to him, the system will allow school administrators, government agencies, and stakeholders to confirm teachers’ credentials and compliance with ethical standards, thereby curbing cases of impersonation, forgery, and unqualified staff in schools.

He stressed that the policy will safeguard the integrity of the classroom by ensuring that only individuals of sound moral character and proven ethical conduct are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing future generations.

Earlier, TRCN Registrar Dr Ronke Soyombo disclosed that about 30 per cent of Nigerian children are still unable to read and write. She said the new digital portal is designed to address such challenges by enhancing teacher quality through features such as AI-powered lesson planning, criminal record checks, and teachers’ investigation panels in every state of the federation.

Also speaking, Senior Education Adviser at the British High Commission, Ian Attfield, reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s teacher development efforts. He noted that the Commission had been working with TRCN to design the portal and expressed optimism that the initiative would motivate teachers and improve education standards across the country.

Attfield described Nigeria’s education system as complex, with different categories of teachers, including those in faith-based and low-cost private schools. He emphasised the need for an integrated system that combines accountability with incentives to enhance teaching quality.

He assured that the UK government will continue to stand by Nigeria in its quest for a more cohesive and effective education system, describing the reform as “herculean but achievable.”