FG dismisses 15 Correctional personnel for misconduct

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has dismissed 15:personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS for serious misconduct.

Spokesman of the Service, DCC Abubakar Umar disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB had concluded deliberations on 231 disciplinary cases involving personnel of the Service.

He said the cases were brought before the Board by the Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee BDGPC after extensive investigations and due process.

“Following a thorough review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service.

“A total of 15 personnel were dismissed from the Service for serious misconduct and violation of Service regulations.

“Additionally, 59 officers had their ranks reduced as a result of confirmed breaches of professional standards, while 42 personnel were issued written warning letters as a corrective measure”, he said.

Umar added that the Board also exonerated 16 personnel who were found not guilty of the allegations made against them, while seven Staff are currently on suspension to ascertain the levels of their involvement in a case under investigation.

In one case, an officer was suspended from duty and recommended for handover to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC for prosecution due to the gravity of the offence.

“Furthermore, 8 personnel were compulsorily retired from the Service, and one officer had his rank reversed with a directive to refund all earnings received while wrongly holding the rank.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional,Fire and immigration Services Board CDCFIB under the leadership of Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunde-Ojo reiterates its commitment to maintaining high ethical and professional standards across all cadres.

“While soliciting for the cooperation of the general public, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche assures that disciplinary actions will continue to be handled with fairness in strict compliance with extant rules and procedures”, the statement added.