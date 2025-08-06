FG approves 30 new ACGs for Prisons

Prisons

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 30 controllers of prisons to the prestigious rank of Assistant Comptrollers General.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Umar Abubakar, a Deputy Controller of Prisons, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the approval was conveyed by the Civil Defence, Prisons, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB.

According to him, the decision is in line with its commitment to merit-based advancement, professional excellence, and the continuous strengthening of leadership within the agency.

He said: “Among the newly promoted officers are 27 general duty officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership and operational competence in various formations across the country.

“In addition, three professional officers have also been elevated in recognition of their outstanding service and specialised contributions in the areas of Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing and Public Health.”

He said the promotion reflected ongoing reform agenda in the agency, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Umar noted the minister’s unwavering commitment to repositioning the Prisons Service for greater efficiency and professionalism, describing it as unprecedented.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of Prisons, Sylvester Nwakuche, has congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to redouble their efforts to service delivery, strategic leadership and the core mandates of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

He emphasised that their promotion was not only a reward for past performances but also a call to higher responsibility, in line with global best practices in prison management.

“The service remains committed to building a motivated, disciplined and professional workforce capable of meeting the complex demands of modern corrections and public safety,’’ the Prisons boss reiterated.