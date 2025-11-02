Rising Afrofusion star Billion Solar set to drop game-changing album in 2026

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Afrofusion and Afrobeat act Billion Solar is quietly building momentum for what could be one of the most anticipated albums of 2026.

Born Qudus Abiodun Lateef in Ikotun, Lagos, with roots in Kwara State, Billion Solar has spent the past few years crafting a sound that sits perfectly between raw street energy and soulful, global appeal. His style, a smooth blend of Afrofusion, emotion, and storytelling has earned him attention across Nigeria’s buzzing music scene and beyond.

With fan-favourite tracks like “Alubarika,” “Jeje” (featuring Tml Vibez), “Melody,” and “247” (alongside Seyi Vibez, Tml Vibez, Muyeez), the artist has already racked up over 23 million streams across platforms. Each release builds on his reputation for heartfelt lyrics, memorable melodies, and effortless delivery.

“Music is melody,” Billion Solar says. “I go hard so people can feel my rhythm and soul in every sound I make.”

The upcoming album, set for release next year, captures the story of a young artist navigating life, love, betrayal, and dreams

while staying true to his roots. Industry watchers believe the project will cement his place as one of the most promising voices in the new wave of Afrofusion.

His manager, Anne Kings, describes the project as a turning point.

“This new album is his boldest statement ,a reflection of growth, passion, and purpose,” she said.

From underground buzz to mainstream recognition, Billion Solar stands tall among the new generation of African artists redefining Afrofusion and Afrobeat for a global audience.

Billion Solar’s steady rise reflects a new era for Nigerian music ,one where authenticity meets ambition. With his loyal fan base stretching from Lagos to London, the artist is poised for a major breakout.