FCTA continues onslaught on criminal hideouts in Abuja

The City Sanitation Taskforce of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a criminal hideout in Apo Resettlement, Abuja, as part of its ongoing efforts to eradicate criminal hideouts across the capital city.

Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, Director of Development Control, who heads the operation, told journalists during the exercise on Thursday that the location had been contributing to the insecurity in Apo and its environs.

Galadima described the area as one of the identified “dark spots” inhabited by criminal elements in the city, with reported killings by miscreants living in the area.

According to him, this had made the area a significant security threat to other residents.

“This is part of the continuation of the city’s sanitation operations to rid the city of criminal elements.

“This place has been identified as one of the notorious dark spots in the city, and we are here to clear the area to make it safe for residents.

“There are credible and verifiable security and intelligence reports about these locations. In fact, there were instances where some people were even killed around this area.

“So, for the fact that this place was identified as a dark spot, it’s enough for it to be demolished, cleared and removed everything, including the fence.

He stated that the step was part of the FCTA’s measures to deter miscreants from accessing green areas and vacant plots of land.

Mr. Adamu Gwary, Director of the Security Services Department, FCTA, confirmed that residents of the area had been complaining about criminal activities in the area.

Gwary, who was represented by the Secretary, Command and Control Centre, Dr Peter Olumuji, said that apart from a safe haven for suspected armed robbers, illicit drug peddling also thrives in the area.

“A few weeks ago, there was an attack on residents, and the criminals hid in the area.

“Over 50 armed robbers came here to attack the residents here, but the quick response from the FCT Police Command and sister agencies prevented that attack from snowballing”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the task force, on Aug. 6, demolished illegal structures and shanties in Wuse Zone 3, and moved to UTC for a similar exercise on Monday.

The task force also demolished illegal structures and shanties, popularly known as “Cashew Garden” in Apo Cadastral Zone E27, Abuja, on Tuesday.

