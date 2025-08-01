FCT Police arrests school principal, others over alleged killing of pupil, nurse after collecting N3m ransom

By Kingsley Omonobi

FCT Police Commissioner, Saka Adewale Ajao on Friday disclosed that the Police have arrested a security guard, one Mr. David Moses, who, in connivance with another suspect, killed a 14-month-old kindergarten child at a school and a nurse attached to the school in the Dawaki district of Abuja after collecting a ransom of N3million.

The CP said Police operatives from his command have also arrested the Principal of the school, Clear Hope School, two other security guards, and the Chief Security Officer of the private security company that deployed Moses to the school.

Speaking on the gory development, CP Ajao said, “Both victims, the Nurse and the child were reported missing on July 23, 2025, and on the school the same day, a ransom demand of ₦250 million was made via the caregiver’s phone.”

He disclosed that following an investigation, police operatives arrested Moses, who later confessed to conspiring with his friend, Sunday Irimiya, currently at large, to carry out the crime.

CP Ajao said, “On July 23, 2025, the FCT Police Command received a distress report concerning the sudden disappearance of Mrs. Chinyere Anaene, a 55-year-old school nurse and caregiver at Clear Hope Foundation Academy, Dawaki, Abuja, and a toddler identified as Nanenter Asher Yese, aged one year and two months.

“On the same day, the husband of the caregiver received a call on the caregiver’s mobile phone wherein unidentified individuals demanded a ransom of ₦250 million for their release.”

“Despite having killed the victims, they still demanded ₦3 million from the family under the pretence that the victims were alive.”

When confronted by newsmen, David Moses (Suspect), a Security guard deployed to the school said he was arrested by the Police “Because I killed a child and a nurse in Clear Hope School on July 23. Me and my friend (Sunday at large), we demanded for ₦250 ransom. Later on, we settled for ₦3 million, which we collected.”

He said he and Sunday had planned the kidnap of the victims for ransom and initially demanded ₦250 million but settled for ₦3 million.

David said the incident took a violent turn when a dispute over the sharing of the ransom money broke out between him and Sunday.

“When we collected the money and were sharing it, we had an issue. My friend stabbed me with a knife, took the money, and ran away. I struggled and took myself to someone’s house and told the person what was going on. But I didn’t tell the whole truth at that time because I was afraid the community might have killed me immediately,” said the suspect.

He added that he later sought medical help and eventually confessed to the police after receiving treatment in a hospital.

“I insisted on seeing the police so they could take me to the hospital and I could explain the whole story properly. The man told me to wait while he called the police. When the police came, they took me to the hospital. After I received treatment, they began to ask me what happened, and I started narrating the whole story from the beginning.”

Asked why and how the nurse was killed, David said she was lured into a trap under the guise of checking something in a toilet, where Sunday, who was hiding, strangled her with a rope.

“I went to call her from her class, while Sunday was hiding in the toilet. When I called her, I told her I wanted to show her something near the front toilet where Sunday was hiding. As we were going, he came out from behind and held the woman. He put a rope around her neck and started strangling her until she became weak after struggling”.

He claimed the child was also later taken and killed at Sunday’s insistence adding, “Then he (Sunday) told me to run and go bring the baby so we could also kill the baby. I said no, that the woman alone was enough.

“He insisted, saying that if we didn’t bring the baby, the ransom we demanded wouldn’t be enough. So, I went and brought the baby.”

The Security guard claimed, “I have never killed or kidnapped before. I have never done such a thing. This was the first time someone pushed me into any evil act.”

Asked more on the nurse he said, “There’s no relationship. The woman has been nice to me. In fact, that very day, she gave me ₦300 to buy food. She had been giving me money to eat even before then.”

Zachariah Fiyinfoluwa, a representative of the security company that employed Moses said he was only informed of the disappearance of the nurse and child after the school principal raised an alarm.

“I don’t know anybody called Sunday. The person we posted to the school is David,” he said.

When questioned further he said, Fiyinfoluwa admitted that the company failed to properly document Moses’ employment, including failing to keep his guarantor’s information.

“For us not to keep the record, I accept that it’s our fault,” he said.

On the company’s responsibility, especially for the safety of persons within the premises, Fiyinfoluwa admitted that supervisors were supposed to routinely visit deployment sites but did not confirm if such oversight occurred at Claire Hope School.