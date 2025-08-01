FCT police arrest school staff, guard over nurse, baby’s murder after ₦3m ransom

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested several suspects, including a school principal, a chief security officer, and a security guard, in connection with the horrific murder of a school nurse and a 14-month-old pupil, after a ₦3 million ransom was collected under false pretenses.

Commissioner of Police, Saka Adewale Ajao, disclosed the chilling development during a press briefing on Friday, revealing that the tragic incident occurred at Clear Hope Foundation Academy in the Dawaki area of Abuja.

The primary suspect, David Moses—a security guard deployed to the school—was arrested and confessed to plotting the kidnap and murder alongside his accomplice, Sunday Irimiya, who is currently at large.

According to CP Ajao, both victims, 55-year-old school nurse Chinyere Anaene and toddler Nanenter Asher Yese, were reported missing on July 23, 2025. On the same day, the caregiver’s husband received a call from her phone demanding a ransom of ₦250 million, later reduced to ₦3 million.

Despite having already murdered the victims, the suspects collected the ransom, deceitfully assuring the families that the victims were alive.

“This is a deeply disturbing case. Our investigation led to the arrest of David Moses, who confessed to the heinous crime. He implicated his accomplice, Sunday, who remains on the run,” Ajao stated.

Moses revealed that he lured the nurse into a trap, where she was strangled by Sunday, who had been hiding in a nearby toilet. Later, under pressure from his partner, he fetched the baby, who was also killed.

“I told Sunday that the nurse alone was enough, but he insisted that the baby must also be killed so the ransom would be worth it,” Moses confessed, expressing remorse and claiming he had never committed a crime before.

A shocking twist followed the ransom handover: a disagreement over the proceeds led to Sunday stabbing Moses and fleeing with the money. Injured and desperate, Moses sought help and eventually confessed to the police after receiving medical treatment.

“I didn’t tell the full story at first because I feared mob action. But later, I asked to see the police so I could confess everything,” he told reporters.

Authorities have also arrested the principal of Clear Hope School, two other guards, and the Chief Security Officer of the private security company responsible for deploying Moses.

Zachariah Fiyinfoluwa, a representative of the security firm, admitted to gross negligence, acknowledging that the company failed to properly document Moses’ employment or secure guarantor details.

“For us not to keep the record, I accept that it’s our fault,” he said, also admitting that supervisory checks at the school were not confirmed.

Police investigations are ongoing, while efforts are underway to apprehend the fugitive, Sunday Irimiya. The FCT Police Command has assured the public that justice will be served and urged schools and security firms to uphold proper vetting and oversight procedures to prevent such tragedies in the future.