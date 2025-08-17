Ezeh emerges ALBON President, seeks better operating environment for luxury buses

By Theodore Opara

Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), the central body of long distance, inter-state transporters in Nigeria, has elected a new executive council to run the affairs of the body for a renewable term of two years.

The smooth and rancour-free transition, which saw the outgoing National President, Mr. Nonso Ubajaka hand over the baton to his successor and Managing Director of God Bless Ezenwata, Prince Samuel I. Ezeh.

Ezeh, who like other members of the new executive emerged without a contest, was until the election the association’s 1st Vice President.

R-L: New ALBON President, Prince Samuel Ezeh; Chief Tochukwu Nwaibe, 2nd Vice President; Mr Chijioke Ugwu, the Financial Secretary; and Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, Public Relations Officer, taking their oath of office.

It was the highpoint of ALBON’s 18th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, which had in attendance some of the big names in luxury bus transportation and some member-companies’ managers.

The roll-call of the chieftains included Chisco Transport founder, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, MFR; his E.Ekesons Brothers counterpart, Chief Eugene Ojukwu, MON; Mr. Frank Nneji OON, founder, ABC Transport PLC; and Prince Emeka Mamah, former ALBON President and Chairman, Ifesinachi Industries Nig Ltd.

Elected unopposed with Ezeh at the AGM, are: Hon. Obiora Egwim, Managing Director of Ifeanyichukwu lndustries. & Commercial Services Nig Limited (1st Vice President); Chief Tochukwu Nwaibe, Chairman/ CEO of Anyakamkpaele Motor Nig limited (2nd Vice President); and Mr. Frank Nneji, who is the association’s Honorary Secretary, having occupied the position in previous executive councils.

Other executive council members are: Mr Chimezie Peter Obi, Managing Director/ CEO of Gobison Transport Nig. Ltd, Treasurer; Mr Chijoke Ugwu, Chairman/CEO, Phoenix Motors Nig. Limited, Financial Secretary; and Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, Managing Director, Silver Luxury Travel & Freight, Public Relation Officer (PRO).

In his acceptance speech, Ezeh described the mandate to the new team as a call to serve, saying, “it is my resolve to make a commitment towards that service for a better ALBON and an improved transportation system in Nigeria.”

The President appealed to the association’s members to bring “ideas and cooperate with our soon-to-be-released directives on the new way of doing this business.”

In an interview after the swearing-in, Ezeh assured that the new ALBON leaders would build on the existing cordial relationship with the Federal Government, especially the Ministry of Transport, with a view to addressing the challenges in long distance road transportation in the country.

He identified a few of the challenges as the bad condition of some of the highways, high cost of procuring new buses and replacement parts, and insecurity (including kidnapping and armed robbery) on some routes, among others.

The new ExCo, he assured, would be engaging the relevant ministries and agencies of government towards addressing the problems confronting members’ operations.

“For instance, if the government approves a concessionary exchange rate for the importation of fully built buses and components for local

assembly of buses, and then makes the highways motorable, the impact on our businesses will be massive in terms of lower cost of procuring new buses and reduced maintenance expenses.”

The gains of such reduction in costs would invariably be passed on to the members of the travelling public, Ezeh assured.

Earlier in his account of stewardship in the past two years, the out-going National President, Mr. Nonso Ubajaka, had listed some of the challenges facing inter-state transportation, including insecurity and the effect of the harsh economic situation in the country which have combined to reduce the patronage of members’ transportation services.

Ubajaka, who is the Managing Director of Izu Chukwu Transport, however, informed the meeting that despite the challenges, his executive committee recorded remarkable achievements, one of which is fostering a good relationship with the Ministry of Transportation led by the minister; Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali.

Also on his score-card are securing and taking full control of motor parks where member companies operate from in parts of the country; reinvigorating the association’s task forces; and reviewing ALBON’s by-law (constitution) to reflect prevailing realities.

He recalled the implementation of the Federal Government 50 percent transport fare subsidy by which the travelling masses paid only 50 percent of the prevailing fares during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 Christmas and New Year seasons.

This, according to him, was as a direct benefit of the warm working relationship with the Federal Government through the Transportation Minister, which applauded the association for the transparent and honest manner it handled the fare palliative funds.

“The successful implementation of this programme by ALBON on behalf of the Federal Government has endeared us to our supervisory ministry, the Ministry of Transportation, as a foremost organised inter-state passenger transport association,” Ubajaka remarked,

Congratulating the new leaders, one of the leading lights of luxury bus transportation business, Okeiyi Chidi Anyaegbu, said it was gratifying to note that the association’s new generation executives have sustained the legacy of collaboration with the Federal Government which he initiated during his tenure as the President years ago.

Urging the new ExCo to continue in that direction, Anyaegbu said, “I was the one who led the association to the Federal Government. It was during my tenure that it happened. It never happened before. Today, we are having palliatives (fare subsidies) and that is because I linked the association to the Federal Government.”

The Chisco Transport founder poured encomia on Mr. Frank Nneji, who was ALBON’s Honorary Secretary even during his tenure as President, as well as Barr. Ralph Ekeh (the Executive Secretary) for their commendable contributions to the progress of the umbrella body.

“I thank God for the life of Mr . Frank Nneji. He is like the guiding father of this association. He has contributed a lot, and I give him the credit. He was the Secretary when I was the President. That I was successful during my tenure was mainly because he was the Secretary, ” Dr. Anyaegbu said.

Other ALBON chieftains who attended the AGM are: Chief Daniel Okemuo, former President and Chairman/CEO, Dan Dollars Motors; Chief Boniface Nwachukwu, Chairman/CEO, Bonyway Motors; Mr Maduburochukwu Okeke, Managing Director/CEO, GUO Transport; and Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu, Managing Director, Chisco Transport.

Chief Edwin Obi, Chairman, Eddyson Motors Nig Ltd; Chief Sabastine Udemba, Chairman/ CEO Chiemezie Motors; and Chairman/ CEO of Okeyson Motors, were also present.

Others are Engr Chijoke Ojukwu MD/CEO of E .Ekeson & Bros Nig. Ltd; Engr Chukwuemeka Onyewe, Director of Operations, Young Shall Grow Motors Nig Ltd; Mr Ekperedike Okechukwu, Chairman/CEO, Blood of Jesus Services Ltd; Mr. Nnamdi Akpawusi, Chairman, Chukwudi Transport Nig Ltd; and Chief Emmanuel Umebe, Chairman/CEO, Chukwudi Ebube Transport Nigeria Ltd.