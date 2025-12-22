Christmas Travels: Luxury bus operators ensure safety and fleet readiness nationwide

By Theodore Opara

As Nigerians prepare for increased travel during the Christmas and New Year festivities, luxury long-distance bus operators have assured passengers of safe, efficient, and disruption-free journeys across the country.

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) said it had taken proactive steps to address safety concerns and manage the seasonal spike in passenger movement during the yuletide period.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Prince Samuel Ezeh, and Honorary Secretary, Mr. Frank Nneji, the association noted that its members are working closely with security agencies to ensure smooth operations, particularly along heavily trafficked highways.

ALBON said transport companies under its umbrella have expanded their fleets with new buses, while older vehicles have undergone comprehensive maintenance to guarantee roadworthiness and passenger comfort.

The association also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intervene in the growing traffic congestion on major routes, noting that persistent gridlocks often leave travellers stranded for hours and delay arrivals during peak periods.

ALBON projected a sharp rise in passenger numbers this festive season, attributing the increase to the high cost of air travel, which has led more Nigerians to opt for road transportation. To meet demand, operators have strengthened operational capacity, trained onboard crews, and mobilised ground staff to manage seasonal pressures.

While wishing travellers a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, ALBON advised passengers to prioritise safety and cooperate with transport officials throughout their journeys