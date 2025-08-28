Expert moves to transform leaders in education sector

By Elizabeth Osayande

Ahead of the start of a new academic session, the Relentless Educators Platform, led by Muolagbone Innocent, is proud to announce the launch of EDU-REVIVE, a flagship initiative designed to empower educators and set them up for success.

The EDU-REVIVE initiative, an exceptional opportunity for educators, leaders, and enthusiasts to grow, learn, and make a lasting impact on the education system, offers free admission.

The initiative which started on August 11 and is currently ongoing via the Relentless Education platform, will end on September 19.

This transformative programme focuses on providing educators with the tools, strategies, and inspiration to excel, fostering educational growth and innovation.

According to Innocent, the visionary behind the platform, “A planned school year is a progressive school year.” This philosophy underpins the EDU-REVIVE initiative, which aims to equip educators with the skills and knowledge needed to drive excellence in the education sector.

EDU-REVIVE is designed to provide comprehensive support in critical areas, including Leadership Development, Educational Technology (EduTech), Emotional Intelligence, Curriculum Development, and Critical and Creative Thinking. The programme features a distinguished lineup of experts in education, including Coach Fowowe Sunday Simeon, Dr. Adedamola Olofa Israel, and Dr. Adekogbe Dideolu, among others.