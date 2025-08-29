Everything we do in NNPP is carefully considered – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said the party’s members are comfortable, and they consider everything carefully before taking any action.

Also, he dismissed speculations of any ongoing alliance talks between his party and others.

The former Kano State governor said this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, stressing that there was no need for haste in political decisions.

“Our members are not in a hurry; everything we do is carefully considered,” Kwankwaso stated.

According to him, the NNPP is not in discussions with any political party at the moment for the purpose of forming an alliance, but that does not rule out future engagements.

“We are politicians, and we are always open to dialogue with anyone willing to engage with us,” he added.

Recall that Kwankwaso contested the 2023 presidential election on the NNPP platform. There have been persistent speculations that Kwankwaso was on his way back to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Many suggest Kwankwaso, the NNPP leader, would be offered a ministerial position after President Bola Tinubu hinted he would work with opposition politicians in his cabinet.

… as Senator Marafa dumps APC

Meanwhile, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central, has announced his exit from the ruling APC.

He accused President Tinubu of favouring politicians who never worked for the party.

He said this in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored by in Kaduna on Friday. Marafa recalled that before the 2023 elections, the President had vowed to end what he described as the “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop syndrome”.

“He even said he was going to kill the baboon. But now, those in Abuja, who have no connection with their grassroots, are being favoured by the government.

“We that laboured for the party are not being considered,” Marafa alleged.

