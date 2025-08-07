Elites may stall ongoing constitutional reforms, warns Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, representing Kwara North Senatorial District and Member of the Senate Constitution Review Committee, has expressed concern that many elites who are benefiting from the current Constitution structure may stall the reforms.

Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar said this as

Guest Speaker at 2025 NUJ Press Week, of Kwara TV Chapel of the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)held at the press centre in Ilorin.

Title of the topic is,”Pros and cons of the ongoing constitutional review”

“Many elites benefit from the current structure and may not support reforms that limit their control” he warned

Additionally, he said that,”there is a lack of public awareness; many citizens are unaware of the changes being proposed, which weakens the legitimacy of the process.

“Another worry is the implementation gap – we’ve seen amendments passed in the past that were never put into practice.”

Finally, he said ,”there is the risk of ethnic and regional tensions hijacking the process if conversations are not handled sensitively and inclusively.”

Meanwhile,he described the ongoing constitutional review as not just timely but essential,noting that ,”for Nigeria, a country of over 200 million diverse citizens, the Constitution must be responsive to change and representative of all.”

On the positive side, the lawmaker noted that,”the ongoing review presents an opportunity for broader inclusion.”, stressing that”It gives voice to historically marginalized groups and allows the Nigerian people to take ownership of their governance.”

For instance, he posited that,”the review offers a platform to entrench gender and youth inclusion, ensuring that our democracy is truly participatory.

” It also presents the chance to deepen federalism, through mechanisms like devolution of powers, state policing, and enhanced local government autonomy.

” Equally, this process can help strengthen national institutions, making them more independent, efficient, and credible in the eyes of citizens.”he said.

Senator Sadiq however charged the media saying that,’in all this, the role of the media becomes critical. As the fourth estate, the press must demystify the process, inform citizens, and hold leaders accountable.” he said.