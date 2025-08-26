Education Ministry launches Edo Book Recycle Programme

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Ministry of Education has launched a Book Recycle Programme targeted at making textbooks already used by some students available to others who may not be opportuned to buy such books.

The policy aims to impact students in the rural areas and those who are not from privileged background.

According to the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, the Edu-Recycle Programme would involve the collection of used books or sponsored books and school kits from members of the public and rechannelling them to learners who cannot afford them.

“Furtherance to the new Edo State Education policy of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State Ministry of Education hereby unveils the Edo Recycle Programme as part of its drive to impact all students in the rural areas. This programme is meant to provide an educational safety-net for the less opportuned children in the state, especially considering their location. This is in line with the vision of the Governor that education must reach the children of the ordinary man equally and equitably.”

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement with private school owners, various unions as well as civil society groups, the Honourable Commissioner for Education stated that to this end, the Edu-Recycle programme is tailored to collect used books or sponsored books and school kits from members of the society and give them to learners who cannot afford them.

“Parents who are well to do as well as other privileged Nigerians whose kids are leaving basic and secondary schools without a sibling in school to take over the books are also encouraged to donate the books of their graduating children to light up the lives of the less privileged children,” he said.

He went on to charge parents and their children to take care of the books being purchased with the mind that other less privileged children can benefit from their use in the future.

“The Edo State Governor encourages all parents to seize the opportunity of the government’s initiative to better the lives of their children as part of the drive to reduce poverty, cultism and other related vices in the society,” he added.

Iyamu reiterated the determination of the Okpebholo administration to deliver on its promise of taking education to higher height and called for the support of the citizens for the government.