Edo by-elections: Gov Okpebholo votes in Edo Central, faults slow BIVAS process

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – GOVERNOR Monday Okpebholo voted at about 9:52 am after being accredited at Ward 2, Unit 1, Udomi Primary School in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

Okpebholo expressed concerns over the slow performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS).

Speaking with journalists, Okpebholo noted that although the exercise was peaceful, the BIVAS machines deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were causing unnecessary delays.

According to him, “Well, I just voted. You can see the frustration. The BIVAS is just too slow. It takes too long before you can get accredited. I think INEC needs to look into this. So far, so good, the feelers I’m getting are good.”

The Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs Edesili Okpebholo Anani who also cast her ballot at the same polling unit, commended INEC for the peaceful process and urged voters to participate fully and defend their votes.

She said, “This is my village, Udomi. So far, so good, the process has been smooth as people are coming out to vote. This is a by-election to fill the space vacated by Governor Monday Okpebholo. Everything is going well. The agents are here, INEC is doing well. I urge the voters to vote well and stay to defend their votes as we are practicing democracy.”

Earlier in the day, reports from polling units across Irrua and Uromi indicated that accreditation commenced around 8 a.m. with voters turning out early.

At Eguare Primary School, Irrua, a voter, Mr. Frank Obehi, voted at exactly 8:37 a.m. and described the process as smooth and peaceful.

The Edo Central Senatorial By-election is being conducted to fill the vacant senatorial seat following Okpebholo’s emergence as Governor of Edo State.