EDM VIBEZ releases ‘MMMM’ with motivational message

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Jayden Joshua, best known as EDM VIBEZ, has kicked off his music journey with the release of his debut single, MMMM, on August 15, 2025. Produced by the talented F I N E S S E, the track is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, EDM VIBEZ is a graduate, entrepreneur and multi-talented creative who has always carried music in his heart. After stepping away to focus on business, he has returned to fulfill his passion, blending Afrobeats and motivational sounds into a unique vibe that resonates with hustlers and dream chasers.

Speaking about the song, he said: “This is a sound every hustler who’s hoping to break free from ‘sapa’ and also looking for some motivation should listen to. It’s my story, my experience and my message of hope to anyone grinding for a better tomorrow.”

The title MMMM was chosen to stand out as unique for his debut offering, a bold statement that represents both his originality and his fresh start in the music industry.

A music video for MMMM is already in the works and will be released soon, adding more visual energy to the already inspiring track.

EDM VIBEZ describes his style as creating sound that motivates, challenges and entertains all at once.