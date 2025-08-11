Edeoga joins APC, gives reason

By Dennis Agbo

Former Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Hilary Edeoga has joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state.

The Professor of Plant Taxonomy and Cytogenetics was formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where he aspired for governorship of Enugu State in TE 2023 election.

Declaring for the APC in his Ogbuegu-Amede, Eha-Amufu Ward 4 in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State, in an emergency meeting on Sunday, Prof Edeoga said that he joined the national ruling party because she wants to continue to contribute to the national development.

He stressed that as one who been been a national player, he was anxious to continue mainstreaming in the national arena, more so when his previous political party is bugged down with some crisis.

Edeoga said,”In Nigeria politics, it’s not the name that matters, what matters is the way one contributes to the national development. It is the action of the people. I’ve been a national player, majority of my work has been has been at the federal levels, as a teacher in the federal University and subsequently the Vice Chancellor of the federal University. So, I need to key into the federal system and that’s why I needed to shift grounds.

“Again you know that the Party where I was has its internal problems. I can’t say that Labour Party is bad or that the PDP is bad, no, I’m not that kind of a person. What I know is that wherever one finds himself, he should try and contribute to the national development.”

Receiving Edeoga in his ward, APC party men, women and youths sang songs of joy that the party has been enriched with quality membership with the entrant of Prof Edeoga and others who joined him in the defection.

APC Eha-Amufu Ward 4 Chairman, Chief Innocent Achigbo said that the emergency meeting was summoned solely for the purpose of receiving Prof Edeoga and others who joined the party in their ward.

“We’re welcoming a big fish, big masquerade coming from the PDP into our party, the APC. His name is Prof Hilary Odo Edeoga. He’s an iroko coming into the APC. From today (Sunday), he is no longer a member of the the PDP but APC. This meeting for just for his coming into our party and so from now henceforth he has become a member of the APC.

“Today is a great day in our ward. We’re excited because he is a big fish, a great fish that has come into the party and we are very much glad to have people like him coming into our party, the APC. He will add a great colour to the party. He is a Man who likes to support, I’m sure that henceforth he will boost the party in the ward, in the local government and even in the state,” Achigbo, the ward chairman said.

Speaking further, the Assistant Secretary of the APC in Isi-Uzo local government area, Mr. Okwudili Eze said that the excitement in the community was because Prof Edeoga is a worthy son of Enugu State as well as Isi-Uzo local government.

“Prof Edeoga is a great son of Amede, we respect him so much, he is somebody that has impacted on so many lives, he is a big fish and we regard him so much and we are happy that he is coming into our party and he is very much welcome.

“He’s going to add a lot to the party because he is loved by the people, he has followers and he will help the party to grow,” Eze said.