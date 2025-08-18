Economy: Women now flatten belly with herbs, spices, as cost of surgery soars

Looking good has been one of the prominent lifestyles of women, whether married or single.

One would think that the continuous rise in cost of goods and services, including low purchasing power, would kill that style but it never did.

However, it succeeded in diminishing the quality of what it takes to look good.

One of such areas is sustaining a flat belly.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that as the cost and risk of getting a flat belly through tummy tuck surgery, exercises, injections and waist trainers increases, women have resorted to taking affordable combinations of herbs and spices to achieve it.

Many women, especially those who are done with childbearing, are now drinking these cheap mixtures to flatten their belly, which ends up shrinking every contour area of their body.

Mrs. Bukola Mayowa, said that after giving birth she had a protruding and saggy belly and resorted to taking a combination of spices she saw online to reduce it.

“I am drinking a combination of spices to reduce my belly size.

“After childbearing, I wasn’t confident in myself because of my big and saggy belly.

“I couldn’t afford tummy tuck surgery and exercising is a big no because of my health issues.

“I can’t also wear a waist trainer because many of the cheap ones are fake.

“So, I opted for a spice combo I saw online.

“The only thing it does that I don’t like is that instead of flattening the tummy, it shrinks my entire body making people ask if I was sick.”

Mrs. Love Jegede, a receptionist, said: “I have a combination of herbs and spices I drink daily to make my belly flat.

“As a lady, having an hourglass shape is necessary to fit in clothes and look confident whenever you are outside at an event or other places.

“We all know that things are very expensive nowadays. So having a tummy tuck surgery is very expensive.

“Even injections or drugs for a flat belly are expensive too.

“Do you know how much it costs to achieve a flat belly through exercises and dieting?

“There is no money and time to try such.

“But with just N5,000,I get those spices and herbs and they are effective.”

The price of a tummy tuck surgery ranges between N3 million to N7 million depending on the type be it mini or full tummy tuck.

The cost are influenced by factors like consultation fees, transportation cost, admission fees, blood profile, abdomen garment, anesthesia, follow up appointments among others.

Mrs. Mabel Anyanwu, a hairdresser, said she had tried exercising which she wasn’t consistent with because of the costs and had to go for a combo of spice her friend recommended.

“I was exercising in a gym but due to the cost I wasn’t consistent with the exercise and the results weren’t forthcoming because you will have to eat some recommended types of food too.

The cost was overwhelming so I stopped.

“A friend now recommended some spice combinations to achieve a flat belly which is what I drink now and I also had to watch what I eat.

“This has helped me a lot and has also helped to cut costs.”

Mr. Bamidele Ademola, a gynecologist, noted that though herbs and spices are good but a combination of some of them tends to intrude with the normal functioning of a woman’s body leading to occurrence of various health issues in the long run.

“I used to tell many women who care to listen that exercising and right eating habits is the best option to lose belly fat.

“Herbs and spices are good when taken in the right proportion and for the right purpose.

“But abusing them comes with great risk for the woman’s body and that is what many do not know.

“The woman’s body requires certain hormones to carry out various functions like menstruation, ovulation, conception,menopause among other things.

“Many of these herbs and spices tend to spike or reduce these hormones hence limiting or halting their functions.

“Then issues associated with hormonal imbalance, secondary infertility among other things happen to the body of such a woman and that money she refused to spend on exercising and dieting to cut costs she would cough out at the end of the day.”