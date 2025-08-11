High cost of fertility treatment: More women risk lives with social media therapies

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

If there is any area of life the debilitating economy has mostly wreaked havoc, it is the health sector.

Getting treatment of any kind of ailment, is no longer for the poor. Average families are repeatedly seen to be in danger when they have health challenges.

For most women, particularly those having fertility issues, the situation is dare.

The cost of treatment for fertility issues has jumped to the rooftop. Some cost between N50,000 and N100,000 while others range from N200,000 to N1,000,000.

Economy& Lifestyle discovered that many women and men who are having health challenges particularly in the area of fertility cannot afford the high cost of treatment as the burden of increased cost is passed to them.

Even the cost of fertility tests like hormonal profile, HSG, transvaginal scan among others have increased tremendously.

Now, to cut costs, many people, particularly, women, rely on social media ‘consultants’ who most often analyse symptoms of such ailments and provide possible solutions.

The danger, however is that most of these touted consultants are mainly content creators and their acclaimed therapies may not be genuinely verified.

Moreso, most of the treatments and therapies from these social media doctors are majorly traditional or unauthodox healing. Most of them are not scientifically proven

Mrs. Shakirat Abdulkareem, a fish seller said: “I have had issues with fibroids and the cost of surgery was high.

I struggled to raise the money then

“After a while, the fibroid returned. Then things were very tough.

“My children’s expenses were there because I am a widow.

“One day I was on a social media platform and saw a video of fibroid treatment using herbs.

I got it for myself and it worked.

Miss Rose Momoh, a hairdresser, said: “I used to have breast milk discharge and went online to find out the cause.

“Some people said it was high prolactin. Some said it was an infection.So, I visited the hospital to run a hormonal profile test and was told it cost N50,000.

“Where do I get such money from? “Just a blood test. I just went back home and searched social media handles for home remedies.”

Those looking for the fruit of the womb, who cannot afford IVF or IUI, or Surrogacy costs are not left out.

Mr. Benjamin Agbo, a businessman said: “ My sister was barren for 13 years. “She searched for a child doing various treatments and tests.

“After six years she stopped because she was opting for IVF. But where would she get the money from? Over N3 million is needed and she is just a teacher.“Recently, she told me she is using a drug prescribed on social media and she hopes it works.

“I don’t blame her or the health facilities.

“The high cost of goods and services is also affecting them.

“But I suggested to her that if the drugs are not effective she should go herbal.”

Social media consultants in turn describe symptoms of ailments and highlight prescriptions ranging from household spices, herbs and drugs for cures.

Individuals are seen asking questions to ascertain if it works for fertility issues they are experiencing.

Economy&Lifestyle thorough check of these social media reveals that most of the prescriptions are mainly for treatment of hormonal imbalance, womb cleanser, fibroids, low sperm count, hotness of the womb, pregnancy among others.

However, Mrs. Anike Animasahun, a herbal practitioner, noted that online medical prescriptions without running a test to ascertain the cause of ailments are not safe because what works for A may not work for B.

“As a herbal practitioner, when a client visits my clinic with fertility issues I usually ask them to do some tests before treatment.I can’t treat you without knowing the cause of your ailments.

“Most patients may have medical history like high blood pressure, low blood pressure, diabetes, ulcer among others and as such it is not advisable to pick up and just use a treatment prescribed online.

“Some of those consultants online are professional giving advice and solutions while some are fake just using it to create content for money”.

“Due to low purchasing which has made many individuals lack access to good treatment, people try these online remedies putting their life at risk.”