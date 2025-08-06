‘Don’t insult us with toilet project,’ Akwa Ibom communities tell Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi, UYO

ESIT EKET Liberation Group, EELG, which comprises people of Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has rejected Governor Umo Eno of the state’s promise to deliver toilet facilities to the council as part of the governor’s ARISE Agenda in the state.

Read Also: Church of Nigeria formally cuts ties with Wales over lesbian Archbishop

In the statement, yesterday, by Uyoata Asam-Eyo, National Coordinator, EELG and Unwana Assam, spokesperson/Director of Media and Publicity, the group said the toilet project is a slap and deliberate provocation on the people of the area.

They said: “At a time other LGs are benefiting from critical infrastructure, meaningful investments and impactful development initiatives, Esit Eket is being offered toilets as “dividends of democracy. This is not just unacceptable, it is disgraceful.

“Esit Eket is a proud, resource-rich, oil and gas-producing area with a long history of contributing significantly to the economic stability of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large. It is utterly demeaning that our reward for loyalty, peaceful conduct and resource contribution are toilet facilities.

“We ask Governor Eno: where are the road projects? Where are the schools, hospitals and skill acquisition centres? Where is the empowerment for our youths and women? How about re-vitalisation of Akwa Palm industry promised Esit Eket during your campaign?

“What of the dualisation of Eket-Esit Eket road? Is this how a responsible government reciprocates the contributions of a strategic council like Esit Eket that stood still and supported the governor?

“Is building toilet facilities in Esit Eket commensurate with the 9,549 votes Esit Eket overwhelmingly gave to Eno in the 2023 governorship elections?

“With the hunger level in Akwa Ibom, where is the food Esit Eket people will eat to make use of the toilet facilities to be built by Governor Eno? Categorically, we do not want, will not accept this toilet project. It is a mockery of our people, our culture, and our collective sensibility.”

They urged the governor “to immediately halt this ill-conceived project and come forward with people-oriented and impactful developmental projects in Esit Eket. Our people deserve more and will not remain silent in the face of outright humiliation and negligence of Esit Eket by government.

“Esit Eket is not dumping ground for worthless politically motivated gestures. We will resist, with every lawful means available to us, any attempt to reduce our council to a laughingstock. Enough is enough.”

Vanguard News