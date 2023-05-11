Don Crucifixto steps up playlist with new act, Wetly on ‘AGBA Baller’

By Ayo Onikoyi

“Agba Baller” is the track set by Don Crucifixto for Igbalajobi Adedoyin, aka “Wetly,” as she embarks on her ride to the spotlight.

Don has set the path for Igbalajobi Adedoyin, his newly signed artist, who joins a host of thriving young artists taking the industry one step at a time all under Don Crucifixto Entertainment. She goes by the stage name ‘Wetly’ as she embarks on her ride to the spotlight with the new single, “Agba Baller.” This indicates a start on a high note for the admirable songstress, demonstrating freshly the viral amapiano sound.

“Agba Baller,” on the other hand, has invaded regions where tribes of men with good ears for Nigerian music exist all over the globe. This track depicts the abundant lifestyle of a limitless lover of life. It traverses encouragement, motivation, and entertainment and the way of life of Don Crucifixto.

This nature of collaboration is not a new ritual in the music industry, it goes on to create a deserving attention for Wetly as she navigates her way in the game. Her proof of doggedness and level of excellent delivery are starting to unravel in this new single.

Don Crucifixto is not only known as the successful honcho of his self-named entertainment label, but his path is also deeply rooted in talent discovery and nurturing, in both music and filmmaking. It might be necessary to briefly reference his philanthropy brand as well, but the heart of the matter is his newly signed artist, Wetly who is well on her way to a new world of musical excellence.