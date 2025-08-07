Detained Nigerian pastor not abandoned – FG Assures

Bianca Ojukwu

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured a Nigerian citizen, Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, currently serving a jail term in the Republic of Benin, that he has not been abandoned.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, gave the assurance during a visit to Egbaji on Saturday in Cotonou, where he has been detained for over two years.

The visit was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Dr. Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the minister.

Egbaji was arrested in May 2023 and later convicted by a court in Benin. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. His health condition has reportedly deteriorated since his incarceration, requiring periods of hospitalization.

During the visit, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu conveyed a message of solidarity from the Nigerian government:

“I want to assure you that Nigeria has not forgotten you. Nigerians are aware of your case, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also aware. We are committed to the wellbeing of every Nigerian citizen; that is what citizen diplomacy stands for. That’s why we have come to see you.

“It is not a hopeless situation. We are committed to ensuring that due process is followed and that you are treated fairly. As a government, we are duty-bound to protect all Nigerians abroad. Your situation is being closely monitored.”

Egbaji, moved by the visit, reportedly broke down in tears as he spoke of his declining health.

His appeal is said to be pending before the Beninese judicial authorities.

The President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Republic of Benin chapter, Alhaji Mohammad Munir, described the minister’s visit as timely and compassionate.