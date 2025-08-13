Delta SDGs Summer Camp empowers over 80 children as future leaders

In a remarkable display of youth empowerment and visionary leadership, Delta State has successfully concluded the second edition of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summer Camp. The five-day event, held from August 4–8, 2025, in Sapele, gathered over 80 children from the state’s three senatorial districts under the theme “From Awareness to Action.”

The camp, spearheaded by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Lady Diana Ereyitomi Eyo-Enoette, was organized with full support from Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff F. Oborevwori and First Lady Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori. It built on the legacy of its 2024 debut, reinforcing Delta State’s reputation as a trailblazer in youth-focused sustainable development initiatives across Africa.

The children participated in a diverse range of activities and workshops designed to instill SDG values, build confidence, and empower them as change agents in their communities. Notable sessions included:

Waste-to-Wealth climate action workshops facilitated by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE)

Healthcare and wellness education from the Delta State Ministry of Health

First Aid training by the Red Cross

Mental health awareness by DEEVOICE

Drug prevention outreach by the NDLEA

Entrepreneurship coaching by John Iyoha

Tech and creative skills in AI, crochet, and modeling led by Queen Success (Queen of Delta State 33)

Leadership sessions by the Nigerian Scouts

Faith-based engagement and prayers coordinated by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta Chapter

Live media participation through DBS and Megastar Media

The SDGs Kids Radio – a child-led radio program

Statewide Chess Tournament themed “Brains & Wit”, coordinated by Francis Eyo-Enoette and Abolade

Debate competition on “The Role of Citizens in Community Development and Peace”

In a powerful real-time demonstration of SDG 4: Quality Education, the Children’s Public Interest Movement (CPIM) awarded one-year scholarships to selected out-of-school children.

Special recognition was given to:

Dr. Chief Godday Erewa, global SDG 4 Champion and Grand Sponsor

Chief Bright and Mrs. Diane Abeke, for their support as Sapele LGA stakeholders

Hon. Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, for championing the girl-child and community development

Chief Daniel Ivwighren, DG of the Delta State SDGs Directorate, for strategic direction

Other supporting partners included BRadE Events, Chef Buffy, Agropadi, CPMI, Ade Mabo Foundation, Southern Women Empowerment Forum, and the Valley Stream British School, which hosted the camp.

Addressing the campers, Lady Diana Eyo-Enoette passionately stated: “Children do not have to wait until they’re grown to make a difference. They are citizens of now.”

Also speaking, Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government, emphasized Delta’s inclusive development agenda:

“Delta State remains consciously committed to the development of its citizenry. From engaging community and traditional leaders to empowering children and youths, we are determined to listen, act, and truly leave no one behind.”

As the camp came to a close, it was clear that Delta State is not merely envisioning a better future—it is actively cultivating the next generation of leaders who will build it.