Renewed Hope Hospital to boost Maternal, child care in Delta – FMC Asaba

Pledges Robust Management of Facility In Warri

The Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Dr. (Mrs.) Mary Idele has described the Renewed Hope Mother and Child Specialist Hospital, Warri, as a milestone initiative that will advance maternal and child healthcare in Delta State.



Dr Idele, who is also the National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed this during the commissioning ceremony of the hospital located in Ugbuwangue, Warri.



The hospital was built by the Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and handed over to the Management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

According to Dr Idele, ‘’the Federal Government’s unwavering focus on improving maternal and child health is not just commendable, it is essential for the future of our nation.



‘’The establishment of this specialised hospital is a crucial step in addressing the unique healthcare needs of mothers and children. Here, we will provide comprehensive care tailored to promote healthy pregnancies, safe deliveries and the overall well-being of our youngest citizens.



‘’This facility is designed to ensure that every mother feels supported, every child receives the best possible start in life, and every family has access to the resources they need to thrive,’’ she said.



She commended President Bola Tinubu for the renewed hope agenda, stressing that Nigerians are witnessing a transformative era in healthcare under the visionary leadership of the President.



Earlier, the Acting Medical Director of FMC Asaba, Dr Ekenem Omo, recalled that the facility commenced clinical services in June 2024 and has continued to expand its services to meet the critical healthcare needs of the community and its environs.

Dr Omo made special requests to nurture the hospital into becoming a centre of excellence for preventive care, maternal and child health, health education and community outreach.



Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the hospital was facilitated by the Olu of Warri, even as she charged women to take advantage of the facility for safe deliveries.



“No mother should die in the cause of delivering a baby. We should not lose any life in bringing life,” she said, even as she thanked President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori for creating an enabling environment for such intervention to thrive.



Commissioning the 80-bedded facility, the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, described the hospital as a testament to the federal government’s commitment to improving healthcare, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Johnson Erijo, the governor assured the highest standard and maintenance, promising to integrate the facility into the state’s healthcare system.



Remarking, the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogaime Atuwatse III, thanked President Tinubu for making the project a reality, even as he charged the Ugbuwangue Community to take ownership of the facility and ensure its protection and accessibility.



Those who gave their goodwill messages at the commissioning ceremony include the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comrade Isaac Agbateyiniro; the Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Lady Diana Ene-Enoette, and Elder Jimoh Egbejule, who spoke on behalf of the host community.

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Johnson Erijo (middle); the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogaime Atuwatse III (left), and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire (right) during the commissioning of the Mother and Child Specialist Hopsital, Warri