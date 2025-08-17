Delta APC suspends 2 members

By Efe Onodjae

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Ward 9 in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State has placed two of its members on a five-month suspension over allegations of misconduct and actions said to be disruptive to party unity.

In a resolution reached after a meeting of the ward’s Executive Committee, the suspended members, were accused of working against the collective interest of the ward leadership and allegedly engaging in activities “contrary to the principles of the APC.”

The resolution claimed that the two misrepresented events at a June 8, 2025 council meeting despite their attendance, and failed to show up at a subsequent meeting of August 10.

According to the ward leadership, the decision to suspend them was informed by what it described as repeated disregard for constituted authority and violation of party rules.

The resolution, signed by members of the APC Ward 9 Executive Committee and representatives from the local government chapter, said the suspension would last for five months while a disciplinary committee reviews the matter.

“This decision is to protect the integrity of our party and restore unity within the APC family in Ukwuani,” the statement read.