Defections: I have not left APC, remain committed — Senator Yar’adua

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua (Katsina Central), has denied reports suggesting he is planning to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to the party.

Senator Yar’adua dismissed the defection claims in a statement issued Sunday night, describing the reports as baseless speculation and media mischief. He emphasized that he remains a committed member of the APC and fully supports the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I wish to categorically reaffirm my unwavering commitment and support for the All Progressives Congress (APC). I urge the press to disregard any speculative headlines suggesting my defection from the party. It’s essential to clarify that not all individuals sharing the Yar’Adua surname imply a political association with me,” he stated.

Yar’adua, who also chairs the Northern Senators Forum, emphasized his dedication to collaborating with Senate leadership to drive legislative reforms that align with the administration’s agenda.

He commended President Tinubu’s efforts over the past two years in boosting allocations to states and local governments, improving infrastructure such as roads and agriculture, and enhancing recruitment into security agencies to strengthen national security.

“As political leaders, I believe we must join hands with Mr. President to make this administration succeed and ensure the common man feels the impact of the reforms of the APC-led Federal Government,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating: “I remain committed to the APC and will work with leaders across the board to ensure the unity, progress, and prosperity of all Nigerians.”