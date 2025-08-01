David vs Wizkid: PR is a long-term game – Marvel Umoh

In the dynamic world of entertainment, perception can be as powerful as talent. Public Relations expert Marvel Umoh recently shared valuable insights during a televised interview on Channels TV on the intersection between controversy, strategy, and long-term brand positioning.9

Speaking on the growing trend of controversial publicity stunts before project release, He acknowledged their strategic intent: “People put up all of those different stunts to grab your attention, and when they do, they sell their project.” But he was quick to qualify that controversies should be intentional and aligned with long-term brand goals.

“PR is a long-term game,” Marvel emphasized. “If you’re going to create any type of controversy, let it be something that will impact your future positively.”

He cited the case of a Nigerian artist who, once overlooked, gained massive attention through a controversial video, eventually embodying the bold persona she had crafted. However, not all stunts have success stories. Reflecting on singer Oxlade’s explicit leak, Marvel diplomatically redirected, stating that true metrics of success remain with the team: “Success is achieving according to plan.”

Speaking on the “Big Four” (Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Rema) and how engineered fan rivalries may help sustain buzz in Afrobeats, he explained, “Sometimes it’s the fans and other times, it’s their teams creating a little competition. Business-wise, it makes sense to monitor your competitors.”

While addressing celebrity feuds like Frank Edoho vs. Omojuwa, Marvel cautioned against rushing to conclusions. “Things happen. We don’t always know the backstory.”

With an emphasis on discretion, depth, and foresight, Mr. Umoh reminded viewers why PR isn’t just about attention, but it’s about direction.