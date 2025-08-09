Data is new oil if properly managed — Olagunju

Dr. Jummy Adetoyese Olagunju is a man of many parts: an Earth Scientist,

Transformational Speaker, Life Coach, Diversity Consultant, and Leadership Expert. He recently added another feather to his cap after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award in Data and Information Management at the Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa’s 2025 Annual Convention held in Lagos. In this interview, he speaks about the evolution of Nigeria’s data landscape, the challenges ahead, and why building a data-driven society requires more than policies, it demands culture change.

How does this recognition reflect your journey and the significance of IIM Africa in the data and management space over the years?

This recognition is a confirmation of the importance of my support, teamwork and alignment of purpose and great vision in the Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, which has played *vital role* as a pioneer and thought leader in advancing data, and information management standards in Nigeria and across the globe.

Since inception, IIM has remained unwavering in its mission to promote professionalism, capacity development, and regulatory awareness in the field of data and information governance. Today, the Institute stands as the foremost professional body championing data-driven transformation across industries, public institutions, and academia.

Looking back, what major milestones in Nigeria’s data management landscape are you most proud to have contributed to?

What I am most proud of is being part of the great team, and the way IIM has been Pioneering National Awareness in Nigeria and beyond the Continent of Africa. IIM was among the first organizations to raise national consciousness around data privacy, protection, and digital information governance, long before it became a legislative priority since inception in 2010. Institutional Capacity Building.

Through thousands of training programs, workshops, and certification initiatives, we have empowered over 5,000 professionals and civil servants with critical information and data management competencies. Legislative Advocacy: Our consistent advocacy contributed to the institutionalization of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, and we remain key stakeholders in its continued implementation. Youth Empowerment and Digital Skills Initiatives. Our programs, like the EMIS Officers CPD training, have targeted grassroots transformation by strengthening the data capabilities of frontline professionals in education, healthcare, and governance.

What is your current assessment of Nigeria’s information and data management ecosystem?

Nigeria is on a transformational journey. There is growing recognition of the value of data as a national asset, but systemic adoption is still at a developmental stage. While some sectors are embracing digitalization, others lag behind due to poor infrastructure, limited digital literacy, and fragmented data policies.

What are the biggest challenges Nigeria faces in building a robust, secure, and inclusive data infrastructure?

Lack of Unified Standards. Inconsistent data classification, lifecycle management frameworks, retention policy across MDAs and private institutions.

Inadequate Skilled Workforce. There’s a significant shortage of data-literate professionals equipped to implement modern data and information systems.

Weak Enforcement of Data Regulations. While the policies exist, compliance and enforcement remain weak, particularly in SMEs and informal sectors.

Limited Investment in Digital Infrastructure: Power, internet, and cloud infrastructure need massive investment and policy support.

In your view, how effective are current national policies on data governance and cybersecurity?

The policies are a great leap forward the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), Cybersecurity Strategy, and others reflect national intent. However, effectiveness is hampered by: Limited awareness and institutional readiness, overlapping responsibilities across regulators, and insufficient public-private collaboration.

How can regulatory bodies and public institutions better enforce data compliance and protection laws in both public and private sectors?

Capacity Development: Regulators and MDAs need tailored training to enforce data and information policies confidently. Public Awareness Campaigns: IIM has over the years been promoting nationwide sensitization on the NDPA and individual data rights.

Stronger Incentives and Sanctions: Compliance should be rewarded, while violators face meaningful consequences. Partnerships with Professional Bodies. Institutions like IIM can offer technical advisory, policy audits, and certification services to support enforcement.

With increasing digitization, what are the risks and opportunities for Nigeria in terms of big data, AI, and digital identity systems?

The opportunities are enormous: Improved public services via predictive analytics and digital ID. Smarter agriculture, fintech, and healthcare systems powered by big data. Job creation through AI and data startups. However, the risks are real: Algorithmic bias and data misuse without ethical oversight. Cyber threats to critical infrastructure. Data sovereignty concerns if local data is managed offshore.

What role should academia and industry partnerships play in fostering innovation and capacity building in this space?

They must act as co-creators of the future: Universities must embed real-world curricula focused on data ethics, analytics, and AI. Industry bodies like IIM can offer practical training, research opportunities, and internships. Joint research and innovation hubs should be developed to drive local solutions and indigenous technologies.

What advice would you give to young Nigerians aspiring to build careers in data science, analytics, or information management?

Your future is data-driven. Start by mastering the fundamentals data management, literacy, privacy, analytics, and coding. But beyond the technical skills, understand data ethics, storytelling, and decision-making. Never stop learning, and align with professional bodies like IIM for mentorship, certifications, and community support.

How can institutions like IIM help bridge the skill gap and prepare Nigeria’s workforce for a data-driven future?

Certification & Accreditation. IIM provides internationally recognized certifications in Data Governance, Data Protection, and Digital Archiving.

Skill Development Programs. Tailored bootcamps, executive education, and CPD programs for diverse professional levels. Strategic Collaborations. Partnering with governments, universities, and the private sector to integrate real-world projects and capacity development into national education systems.

Youth Engagement Initiatives: Hackathons, fellowships, and internships under IIM Youth Ambassadors program to groom the next generation of data leaders.

How is IIM Africa driving Nigeria’s digital awakening, and what role should stakeholders play in making data governance a national culture?

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, is more than an institution, it is a movement towards national digital awakening, under the able leadership of the Visioneer and International President of IIM Africa, Amb. (Dr) Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole.

As Nigeria advances, the Institute remains committed to shaping a resilient, informed, and inclusive data ecosystem. The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, invite stakeholders to collaborate with, to make data governance not just a policy, but a culture.