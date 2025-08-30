Crude oil theft committee targets 3m barrels per day output — Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Chairman of the Crude Oil Theft and Management Committee says the committee is collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to boost crude oil production.

According to him, the aim is to increase crude oil production to three million barrels per day in line with the target set by President Bola Tinubu.

He made this known while speaking to newsmen in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with governors of oil-producing states, top officials of the NNPCL, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Uzodimma noted that oil production figures were already showing signs of improvement.

“Only yesterday, the National Economic Council requested an update from the sub-committee on crude oil theft and prevention.

“During the meeting, we observed an encouraging upward trend in crude oil production, which we attribute to the collective efforts of industry management, security agencies and state-level actors.”

The governor explained that Friday’s meeting was convened to receive briefings from the new leadership of NNPCL and NUPRC.

“We are satisfied with the presentations and the current work plan of the NNPCL.

“The committee plans to engage further with the management to align on strategies that will help Nigeria meet its production target.

“Our goal is to ensure the country produces at least three million barrels of crude oil per day, in line with the target set by President Bola Tinubu,” Uzodimma said.

He also lauded the President for his leadership and recent reforms in the oil and gas sector, which he said were beginning to yield positive results. (NAN)