General overseer arrested in Lagos church for Cross-border drug trafficking

…Recovers 3,476kg of Cannabis Strains, 645,906 Pills of Opioids in Nationwide Raids

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele (alias Abbas Ajakaiye), for masterminding multiple illicit drug shipments into Nigeria.

The suspect, who had fled abroad to evade arrest, was apprehended on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at his church located along Okun Ajah, Ogombo Road, Lekki, Lagos. According to NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, operatives waited until the end of the Sunday worship service before making the arrest.

Babafemi disclosed that Prophet Adefolusho had been on the run since June, after two major seizures of Ghana Loud, a potent cannabis strain, were traced to him.

The first seizure—200kg—was made at Okun Ajah beach on June 4, while another 700kg was recovered from his delivery van on July 6. In his statement, the cleric confessed to trafficking the drugs via waterways from Ghana into Nigeria and admitted fleeing to Ghana after narrowly evading arrest twice.

Lagos State

On August 7, NDLEA operatives raided an apartment at Kishi House, 11 Layi Ajayi Bembe Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, arresting one Benjamin Udo Ukoh and recovering 32 pouches of Canadian Loud, weighing 15.63kg.

Nasarawa State

A major haul of 3,093kg of skunk was recovered from three suspects—Emmanuel Asoquo Johnny (51), Okem Raphael (33), and Chekwube Odo (25)—at New Karu on August 9.

Kano State

On August 8, 639 blocks of skunk (359kg) were seized from Nura Yahaya (29) in Geza, Kumbotso LGA.

On August 6, Umar Adamu Umar (27) was arrested with 9kg of Colorado cannabis along the Zaria-Kano road.

On August 8, Usman Musa (30) was caught with 20,000 tramadol pills and 200 ampoules of diazepam injection at Gadar Tamburawa.

Gombe State

On August 8, NDLEA raided an uncompleted building at Tudun Wada, Pantami, recovering 550,266 opioid pills (mainly tramadol). One suspect, Usama Isah, was arrested.

On August 9, Ibrahim Adamu (23) was arrested along Potiskum Road, Bajoga, with 50,000 tramadol capsules.

Edo State

On August 6, a white Toyota Hiace bus (plate number YAB 5522 K), traveling from Onitsha to Isanlu, was intercepted at Ewu Junction. A search led to the seizure of 23,940 tramadol capsules, 1,100 tablets, and 400 ampoules of pentazocine injection. One suspect, Taiye Jethro, was arrested.

In the past week, NDLEA commands and formations intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign through sensitization programs in schools, religious centers, workplaces, and communities.

Key activities included: Enlightenment lectures at Mind City College, Saki (Oyo), and Gwagwarwa Primary School, Nasarawa LGA (Kano). Engagement with Nigerian Army officers of 241 Recce Model Battalion, Nguru (Yobe).

WADA visits to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti, and the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly. Advocacy outreach to the Engine Grinders Association, Gboko (Benue).

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the Lagos, Nasarawa, Gombe, Kano, and Edo Commands for their successful operations.

He urged officers across the country to sustain the momentum and continue deploying a balanced strategy in the agency’s nationwide drug control efforts.