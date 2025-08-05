Court jails Edo physically-challenged drug trafficker, six others 93 years

A Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has sentenced a physically-challenged woman, Rita Idehen, and six other individuals to a cumulative 93 years in prison for various drug-related offences.

The convictions, secured in July, stemmed from seven separate cases — six presided over by Hon. Justice Prof. Chuka Obiozor and one by Hon. Justice J. B. O. Quadiri.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Commander in Edo State, Mitchell Ofoyeju, 15 cases were filed in July, out of which seven — involving two women and five men — resulted in convictions. A total of 113 other cases remain pending as of July 31, 2025.

Ofoyeju emphasised that disability does not shield anyone from criminal liability, stating, “These convictions have sent a strong warning that you cannot hide under the canopy of being physically challenged to commit strict liability criminal offences like drug trafficking. Those who commit crimes under any guise should prepare to face the consequences.”

He further noted, “All hands must be on deck in support of the NDLEA’s efforts championed by Brig. General Mohamed Buba-Marwa (retd). Stern judgements will undoubtedly help to deter future offenders and ensure public safety.”

Rita Idehen, from Oredo Local Government Area, was convicted on two counts of unlawful possession and dealing in cannabis sativa (2.5 kg), Loud (1.8 grams), and Swinol (2.2 grams) under charge number FHC/B/114C/2022. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison or a N3 million fine.

Risikatu Tijani, from Osogbo LGA in Osun State, was found guilty of possessing 8.701 kg of cannabis and 42 grams of methamphetamine under charge number FHC/B/94C/2024. She was handed a 17-year sentence with an option of a N4 million fine.

Friday Robert, from Owan West LGA, was prosecuted under charge number FHC/B/187C/2022 for unlawfully possessing and transporting 22 kilograms of cannabis sativa. He received a 15-year sentence or a N3 million fine. His motorcycle, registered 371QB Edo, used in the crime, was forfeited to the Federal Government.

Etimesy Stephen, from Ndokwa West LGA in Delta State, was convicted under charge number FHC/B/44C/2025 for cultivating 0.597884 hectares of cannabis. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison or a N1.5 million fine.

Salami Philip Timothy, from Etsako West LGA, was convicted under charge number FHC/B/18C/2024 for possessing multiple illegal substances including cannabis sativa, Tramadol, Swinol, Danabol, and codeine-based syrup. He received a 15-year sentence or a N3 million fine.

Christopher Tanko, from Kagarko LGA in Kaduna State, was convicted under charge number FHC/B/152C/2024 for possession of cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, Rohypnol, and Tramadol. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison or a N5 million fine.

Henry Bitrus Okoye, from Esan South East LGA of Edo State, was sentenced to one year in prison or a N1 million fine for possessing 1.068 kilograms of cannabis sativa.