Alleged Terrorism: Female gunrunner bags 20-year jail term

court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday convicted and sentenced a female gunrunner, Halima Haliru, to a 20-year prison term after she pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges.

The convict was in July 2025, arrested in Plateau State by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

At the time of her arrest, she was found in possession of 302 live rounds of 7.62×39 mm ammunition.

She pleaded guilty to two of the four counts the DSS preferred against her.

Consequently, trial Justice Hauwa Yilwa convicted and jailed her in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The trial judge, in passing the sentence, said she took judicial notice of the convicts plea for leniency during her arraignment.

However, the judge stressed that she also noted the gravity of the allegation against her, especially the offence of terrorism “which is a grievous offence that threatens the peaceful coexistence of citizens.”

Relying on Sections 5 and 7 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Section 27 of the Firearms Act, the court sentenced the convict to 20 years imprisonment on count three and one year on count four.

The court held that the sentences should run concurrently, beginning from the date of arrest.

The court further ordered that, upon completion of the prison term, the convict be transferred to a rehabilitation facility for deradicalisation before reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, Justice Yilwa fixed July 9 to continue the hearing on the remaining counts in the charge.

Some of the counts in the charge read:

“That you, Halima Haliru Umar of Unguwan Boka, Faskari LGA, Katsina State, adult, female, sometime in July 2025, at Faskari LGA, Katsina State and Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly conceal information about one Alhaji Sani and one Alhaji (fnu), suspected gun-runners, bandits and kidnappers, knowing the information to be of material assistance in apprehending and preventing the commission of acts of terrorism, but failed to disclose the information to any law enforcement or security officer, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

“That you, Halima Haliru Umar of Unguwan Boka, Faskari LGA, Katsina State, adult, female, sometime on 6 and 7 July 2025, at Faskari LGA, Katsina State and Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly render support for the commission of acts of terrorism by providing material assistance and transporting three hundred and two (302) rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunition, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 13(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”