Corruption remains Africa’s biggest governance challenge – Akufo-Addo

Former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said that corruption remained Africa’s single most persistent governance challenge, despite progress made in institutional reforms across the continent.

Akufo-Addo stated this on Monday in Abuja while delivering the graduation lecture for participants of Course 33 of the National Defence College (NDC), Nigeria, with the theme “Strengthening Institutions for Good Governance in Africa.”

He noted that although several African nations had set up anti-corruption agencies, many of them were weakened by political interference, underfunding and lack of independence.

“In 2023, more than two-thirds of African countries scored below 50 out of 100 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

“Yes, we have anti-corruption agencies across the continent, but too often they are deprived of resources or stripped of real autonomy.

“Still, examples from Rwanda and Botswana show how independent, well-resourced bodies can make a real difference,” he said.

The former Ghanaian leader stressed that corruption was not only an ethical issue but a fundamental threat to development, as it eroded public trust, diverted resources, and crippled service delivery.

According to him, the fight against corruption requires political will, strong laws, citizen engagement, and technological innovations that close loopholes in public finance and procurement.

“Technology, from open contracting portals to block chain, can help strengthen accountability and expose fraud. Citizens must also be empowered as watchdogs in the governance process,” he added.

Akufo-Addo further emphasised that addressing corruption was central to bridging Africa’s governance gap, which is also worsened by insecurity, weak democratic cultures and donor dependence.

He said that strong institutions—judiciaries, legislatures, electoral commissions, civil services and civil society organisations, must be given real independence if Africa was to sustain democratic governance and development.

“The task before us is urgent. Together, let us build institutions worthy of our people’s aspirations and resilient enough to secure Africa’s future,” Akufo-Addo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the graduation is one o the major events for the graduation of the NDC course 33 participants comprising 99 senior officers from Nigerian military, other government agencies and allied participants from friendly nations.

The lecture was attended by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, and other government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and defence stakeholders from Nigeria and across Africa.