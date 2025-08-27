Correctional Service denies collecting ₦350,000 fee from trainees

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has dismissed media reports alleging that its personnel were forced to pay ₦350,000 for training certificates, describing the claims as false, misleading and aimed at discrediting the Service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Public Relations Officer, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Abubakar Umar, the Service said training and retraining of officers remain a critical part of its mandate and are not subjected to such exorbitant charges.

According to the statement, the only approved charges are caution fees of ₦1,000 and ₦2,000, while any demand beyond these has been expressly prohibited.

The Controller General, it noted, had on multiple occasions warned against illegal levies, citing official circulars issued in December 2024 and July 2025.

Reacting to claims that the NCoS cooperative society had been turned into a “cash cow,” the Service clarified that the cooperative functions strictly as a welfare support system for officers, retirees and families of deceased personnel. It further explained that disengaged officers receive their full entitlements, all of which are up to date.

The statement also explained that the cooperative operates a licensed microfinance bank to support officers financially, and owns COCOS Hotel along Airport Road, Abuja—a hospitality venture that has created jobs for youths and earned public commendation.