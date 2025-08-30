Cleric, Tope Dada celebrated at 72

As the Pastor in Charge of Christ Apostolic Church New Covenant Assembly and the Director of Administration, Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Tope Dada, celebrates his 72nd birthday, members of his congregation have honour God’s faithfulness upon his life.

In celebrating the man of God on Monday, September 1, the pastorate, board of elders, ministers, and workers, said Pastor Dada is more than a name within the body of Christ. They said he is a testimony of God’s grace, a vessel of wisdom, and a true shepherd of God’s people.

They said: “Over the years, he has worn many hats with divine excellence—the Man, the Pastor, the Prophet, and the Administrator. As a man, he embodies humility, discipline, and compassion.

“As a pastor, he has nurtured souls, built lives, and raised a generation of faithful believers. As a prophet, he has stood in the counsel of God, delivering His word with boldness and accuracy.

“And as an administrator, he has faithfully strengthened the structure and vision of Christ Apostolic Church worldwide, ensuring that the work of God is done decently and in order. His life is a glowing light, inspiring both the young and the old to live with integrity, faith, and excellence.

“On this special day, the Pastorate, Board of Elders, Ministers, Workers, and the entire congregation of CAC New Covenant Assembly join voices and hearts to celebrate a father, mentor, and shepherd who has given tirelessly to the service of God and humanity.

“Daddy, we honor your dedication to prayer, the word, and pastoral care. We celebrate your sacrifices and your consistent example of Christlikeness. We rejoice with you, knowing that at 72, your strength is renewed like the eagle, and your relevance in the work of God only deepens.”

Other leaders of the church also expressed gratitude, joy, and heartfelt celebration to honour Pastor Dada. Evang. Tunde Oyedun said: “Daddy, you are a shining example of what it means to serve God faithfully. Your teachings, prayers, and encouragement have shaped me in countless ways. I pray that your latter years will be even more glorious than the former.”

On his part, Evang. Peter Ogunseye said: “Happy 72nd birthday to a true prophet of God. Your humility and devotion inspire me daily. Thank you for being a father and mentor. May your days be long, and may you enjoy divine peace and joy always.”

Elder Timothy Lawal said: “Baba, words cannot capture the depth of your impact on my life and ministry. Your discipline and steadfastness in the things of God are virtues that I deeply admire. I celebrate you today and always.”

Elder Moses Oruku said: “Sir, your leadership has been nothing short of transformational. You have led with wisdom and served with a pure heart. May God continue to honor you as you have honored Him all your life.”

Mrs. Ishola Nike noted: “Daddy Dada, you are a father indeed—firm yet loving, disciplined yet compassionate. Thank you for teaching us to love God with sincerity. May your life continue to overflow with joy and blessings.”

Mrs. Kehinde Olasoji said: “Sir, your life has been a sermon to us all. You are not just a pastor but a role model of godliness and integrity. Happy 72nd birthday, may you flourish in health, strength, and divine favor.”

Mrs. Adewunmi Akinyomi said: “Daddy, your prayers and guidance have been pillars in my life. Thank you for standing as a spiritual father and an ever-present encourager. May this new year bring you testimonies beyond measure.”

Mr. David Salako said: “Happy birthday, Baba. Your words of wisdom and godly counsel have been priceless to me. May the Lord continue to uphold you, and may your light never grow dim.”

Mr. Akeni said: “At 72, you remain a vibrant example of faith, resilience, and obedience to God’s call. I celebrate you, sir, and pray that God grants you many more years in good health and fulfillment.”

The church said: “Pastor Tope Dada, today we celebrate not just your birthday but your legacy of faith and service. We honor you as the Man who fears God, the Pastor who nurtures souls, the Prophet who declares truth, and the Administrator who strengthens the church of Christ.

“As you step into this new chapter, may your strength never fail, may your joy overflow, and may the glory of God continue to radiate through your life. Happy 72nd Birthday, Daddy! With love and gratitude from your church family and everyone whose life you have touched.”