Chelsea sign Garnacho from Man Utd

Chelsea completed the signing of Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho on Saturday for a reported £40 million fee ($54 million).

The Argentine international, 21, has signed a seven-year deal with the world champions.

Garnacho was in attendance at Stamford Bridge to watch the Blues go top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club. I can’t wait to get started,” said Garnacho.

“I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world! It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy.”

Garnacho scored 26 times in 144 appearances for United, including in the Red Devils 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester City in 2024.

However, he fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and had been part of a small group, also including Antony and Jadon Sancho, excluded from first team training with the rest of the squad this season.

Garnacho’s arrival takes Chelsea’s spending in this window beyond £250 million.

Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens have also added to Enzo Maresca’s attacking options.

However, a hamstring injury suffered by Delap against Fulham could scupper Nicolas Jackson’s departure on loan to Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international was set to join the Bundesliga champions, but Chelsea have reportedly ordered Jackson to return to London with Pedro their only fit option at centre forward.

“When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one of them is injured for different weeks, probably it’s not enough,” said Maresca after suggesting he expects Delap to miss six to eight weeks.