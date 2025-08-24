Home » Sports » CHAN: Semi-final fixtures confirmed, top scorers
Sports

August 24, 2025

CHAN: Semi-final fixtures confirmed, top scorers

CHAN: Semi-final fixtures confirmed, top scorers

The semi-final fixtures of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) have been confirmed following the conclusion of Saturday night’s quarter-final matches.

Senegal booked their place in the last four after a 1-0 victory over Uganda, while Sudan edged past Algeria on penalties after a 1-1 draw that stretched into extra time.

The semi-final games will be played on Tuesday.

CHAN Semi-final Fixtures

  • Madagascar vs Sudan (3:30 p.m.)
  • Morocco vs Senegal (6:30 p.m.)

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Allan Okello, Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui, and South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela are currently joint-top scorers in the competition, each with three goals ahead of the semi-finals.

Top Scorers at CHAN 2024 (Ahead of Semi-finals)

3 Goals:

  • Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa)
  • Allan Okello (Uganda)
  • Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)

2 Goals:

  • Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa (Madagascar)
  • Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco)
  • Jephte Kitambala (DR Congo)
  • Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria)
  • Kaporal (Angola)
  • Clement Mzize (Tanzania)
  • Austine Odhiambo (Kenya)
  • Ryan Ogam (Kenya)
  • Omer Ahmed Abdelraziq (Sudan)
  • Fenohasina Razafimaro (Madagascar)

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.