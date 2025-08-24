CHAN: Semi-final fixtures confirmed, top scorers

The semi-final fixtures of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) have been confirmed following the conclusion of Saturday night’s quarter-final matches.
Senegal booked their place in the last four after a 1-0 victory over Uganda, while Sudan edged past Algeria on penalties after a 1-1 draw that stretched into extra time.
The semi-final games will be played on Tuesday.
CHAN Semi-final Fixtures
- Madagascar vs Sudan (3:30 p.m.)
- Morocco vs Senegal (6:30 p.m.)
Meanwhile, Uganda’s Allan Okello, Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui, and South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela are currently joint-top scorers in the competition, each with three goals ahead of the semi-finals.
Top Scorers at CHAN 2024 (Ahead of Semi-finals)
3 Goals:
- Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa)
- Allan Okello (Uganda)
- Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)
2 Goals:
- Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa (Madagascar)
- Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco)
- Jephte Kitambala (DR Congo)
- Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria)
- Kaporal (Angola)
- Clement Mzize (Tanzania)
- Austine Odhiambo (Kenya)
- Ryan Ogam (Kenya)
- Omer Ahmed Abdelraziq (Sudan)
- Fenohasina Razafimaro (Madagascar)
