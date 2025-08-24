CHAN: Semi-final fixtures confirmed, top scorers

The semi-final fixtures of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) have been confirmed following the conclusion of Saturday night’s quarter-final matches.

Senegal booked their place in the last four after a 1-0 victory over Uganda, while Sudan edged past Algeria on penalties after a 1-1 draw that stretched into extra time.

The semi-final games will be played on Tuesday.

CHAN Semi-final Fixtures

Madagascar vs Sudan (3:30 p.m.)

Morocco vs Senegal (6:30 p.m.)

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Allan Okello, Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui, and South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela are currently joint-top scorers in the competition, each with three goals ahead of the semi-finals.

Top Scorers at CHAN 2024 (Ahead of Semi-finals)

3 Goals:

Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa)

Allan Okello (Uganda)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)

2 Goals:

Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa (Madagascar)

Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco)

Jephte Kitambala (DR Congo)

Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria)

Kaporal (Angola)

Clement Mzize (Tanzania)

Austine Odhiambo (Kenya)

Ryan Ogam (Kenya)

Omer Ahmed Abdelraziq (Sudan)

Fenohasina Razafimaro (Madagascar)

Vanguard News