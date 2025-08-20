Home » Sports » CHAN 2024: Top scorers ahead of quarter-final fixtures
August 20, 2025

CHAN 2024: Top scorers ahead of quarter-final fixtures

Uganda’s Allan Okello and South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela are currently joint top scorers at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), with three goals each as the tournament heads into the quarter-final stage.

The group stage concluded on Tuesday, with Sudan holding Senegal to a 0-0 draw to finish top of Group D, while Nigeria defeated Congo 2-0.

Here are the top scorers going into the CHAN quarter-finals:

  • Allan Okello (Uganda) – 3 goals
  • Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa) – 3 goals
  • Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) – 2 goals
  • Kaporal (Angola) – 2 goals
  • Austin Odhiambo (Kenya) – 2 goals
  • Clement Mzize (Tanzania) – 2 goals

The quarter-final fixtures are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

