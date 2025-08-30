CHAN 2024: Morocco edge Madagascar 3-2 to win third title

Morocco secured a historic third TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) crown after edging debut finalists Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, were pushed all the way by a determined Malagasy side, but their experience and firepower ultimately proved decisive. Star striker Oussama Lamlaoui stole the headlines, scoring twice — including a spectacular 40-yard strike — to finish as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals.

Victory handed Morocco not only the gold medal but also a $3.5 million prize purse, while Madagascar, who captured the continent’s imagination with their remarkable run, earned silver and $1.2 million.

The final lived up to its billing. Lamlaoui opened the scoring inside 15 minutes after Youssef Mehri’s incisive pass, only for Toky Rakotondraibe to equalise midway through the first half. Morocco quickly restored their advantage when Sabir Bougrine converted another Mehri assist.

The second half produced the moment of the tournament: Lamlaoui’s audacious long-range effort that left goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa stranded and fans applauding in awe. Though Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa struck late to set up a nervy finish, Morocco held firm to seal their third CHAN crown in six years.

For Madagascar, the defeat was bittersweet. In only their second CHAN appearance, they became the first island nation to reach a CAF senior final, leaving with pride and belief that greater successes lie ahead.

The 2024 edition, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, ended on a high, with Morocco once again proving the benchmark in African football.