Catholic Church denies evicting tenants from property

The Catholic Diocese of Awka has clarified the controversy that trailed the eviction of tenants from its property, saying that it was the court that did after a judgement was delivered in its favour.

The affected tenants had complained that most of their properties were destroyed during the eviction process and threatened to sue for the action.

Addressing reporters in Awka, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr. Charles Ndubuisi said the exercise was carried out solely by the court’s bailiff in execution of the judgment, with the assistance of police officers.

According to the cleric, the eviction was the outcome of a protracted legal dispute over ownership of the property, which the court resolved in favour of the Diocese.

The property was said to be owned by a deceased priest, leading to a legal battle by the church to reclaim it from a man said to be a relation of the priest who took over the property after the priest’s death.

Ndubisi said the Diocese opted to follow due process after discovering that one Mr. Chidi Osakwe had allegedly taken over the building and rented it out to tenants without authorisation.

“We took the civil and humane path of seeking redress in court rather than using force as both Mr. Osakwe and the unknown persons occupying the property were served quit notices and, after failing to vacate within the stipulated period, the court ordered their removal.

“The bailiff enforced and executed the judgment because the court granted the execution order. The Church was not involved in the enforcement,” he said.

While sympathizing with the tenants who may have been misled into renting the property in the first place, Fr. Ndubisi explained that those who have approached the Diocese are being offered the opportunity to sign a new tenancy agreement.

He also urged others affected to do the same, noting that “our hands are wide open to welcome them.”

The Diocesan Chancellor cautioned against spreading “false narratives” about the Church on the social media over the matter and called for peace and dialogue