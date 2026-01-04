Catholic priest slumps, dies while delivering homily

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — The Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Boji-Boji Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Stephen Chukwuma, has reportedly slumped and died while delivering a homily.

Fr. Chukwuma, aged 63, was said to have collapsed during his homily at the New Year’s Eve Mass and was later confirmed dead.

Until his sudden death, he served as the Regional Vicar of the Agbor Region in the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku.

The Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku has officially announced his passing and released details of his burial arrangements. The late priest hailed from Akumazi-Umuocha in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Charles Uganwa, the Diocese said:

“With total resignation to the will of God, the Bishop, priests, religious and lay faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku announce the call to glory of Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Stephen Chukwuma, which took place on Wednesday, 31st December, 2025.

“Until his death, he was the Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor, and Regional Vicar of the Agbor Region.”

According to the statement, burial arrangements are as follows:

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 — Vigil Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor, by 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 — Funeral Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Issele-Uku, by 10:00 a.m., followed immediately by interment at the Priests’ Cemetery, Issele-Uku.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the statement added.