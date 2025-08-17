By-Elections: APGA wins Anambra South Senatorial district, Onitsha North constituency

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates have won the by-elections for the Anambra South Senatorial District and the Onitsha North Constituency of the State House of Assembly held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the two results on Sunday in Onitsha and Nnewi Local Governments, respectively.

The Returning Officer at the INEC Office in Nnewi, Prof. Frank Ojiako, declared Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial seat.

Nwachukwu polled 90,408 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,847 votes.

Mr. Donald Amangbo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) emerged third with 2,889 votes.

Ojiako said: ” I hereby make the declaration that Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the death of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the Senate from July 2023 to July 2024, necessitated the conduct of a by-election,, which was contested by 12 political parties on August 16.

The INEC also declared Ms Ifeoma Azikiwe the winner of the Anambra House of Assembly, Onitsha North Constituency 1 by-election.

Announcing the results in Onitsha, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ibiam Ekpe, disclosed that Azikiwe of APGA scored 7,774 votes, defeating her closest rival and the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mrs. Justina Azuka, who polled 1,909 votes.

He stated that the candidates of the APC, Mr. Ezennia Ojekwe, and the Young Progressives Party, Njideka Ndiwe, scored 1,371 and 655 votes, respectively.

He commended the various candidates for their peaceful conduct and hailed the voters for turning out en masse during the exercise.

Azikiwe will now fill the seat left vacant by the former lawmaker, late Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped and subsequently killed.

She would serve out his remaining two years.

