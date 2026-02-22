FCT Polls: APC wins 5 Councils, PDP one

Yilwatda

…Our victory, clear endorsement of Tinubu’s reforms, says APC National Chair

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in five of the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the weekend elections, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured a win in Gwagwalada, highlighting a strong endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, according to the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.

In a statement released on Sunday through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda hailed the elections as a testament to Nigerians’ confidence in the APC’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and their belief that the administration’s reform agenda is steering the country toward sustainable growth.

“The Abuja election, in particular, is a powerful statement by Nigerians from all walks of life that they stand firmly with President Tinubu and his bold reform agenda,” Yilwatda said, describing the results as a reflection of the party’s grassroots strength, unity, and resilience.

The APC candidates who won chairmanship positions are in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Abaji, Bwari, and Kwali, while the PDP candidate captured Gwagwalada. The victories, Yilwatda noted, demonstrate both the APC’s deep connection with the people and the vibrancy of democracy.

The party also celebrated the success of four State House of Assembly candidates in Kano and Rivers States, attributing the outcome to effective party organization and public trust in APC leadership. He commended party stakeholders for their dedication and acknowledged the professionalism of security agencies and election officials throughout the process.

Highlighting the Kuje Area Council results, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC’s Danjuma Samuel Shekolo the winner with 17,269 votes, defeating PDP’s Danlami Zakoyi, who polled 15,824 votes. Other parties scored as follows: ADC 7,016; APGA 4,305; AA 5; APM 58; NNPP 175; SDP 28; ADP 84; A Party 24; ZLP 6 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Shekolo commended INEC for a successful election, thanked his supporters, and pledged to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Kuje.

“The message from the people is clear: they want results, accountability, and continued reforms in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda. The APC will not disappoint,” Yilwatda added.

The APC’s sweeping victories in five councils underscore the party’s stronghold in the FCT, while the PDP’s sole win in Gwagwalada reflects the competitive nature of local governance in the nation’s capital.