Breaking: Tinubu honours D’Tigress with national awards, $100,000 each for Afrobasket victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred national honours on members of Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.

In addition to the prestigious honours, President Tinubu announced a cash reward of $100,000 for each player on the championship-winning team. Members of the technical crew will also receive $50,000 each in recognition of their role in the team’s success.

The announcement was made on Monday as the President hosted the team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, celebrating their outstanding performance that secured Nigeria’s fourth consecutive Afrobasket title.

President Tinubu praised the team’s resilience, discipline, and representation of Nigeria on the continental stage, describing them as role models for the nation’s youth and a symbol of national pride.

D’Tigress defeated Senegal in a thrilling final to clinch the 2025 title, extending their dominance in African women’s basketball and reinforcing Nigeria’s status as a basketball powerhouse on the continent.