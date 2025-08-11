Borno opposition leader, Attom receives SDP excos, others ahead of ADC unveiling

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno Opposition Leader, Alhaji Magira Attom, has received Executive Members (Excos), State Working Committee (SWC) of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, across the 27 local government areas and other political/youth groups who came to collapse their structure into the coalition movement, African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The occasion took place weekend in Maiduguri at the Guest House of Attom, who was a former Gubernatorial Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 and a Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP in 2023 general elections.

In his welcome remarks, the Opposition Leader who is known as Champion for ‘Too Young to Run’ and a strong agitator for merger that caused him about 30 days into detention by security operatives in December last year said, the present administration under the APC- led government has failed Nigerians at the local, state and national levels, and the only option is for all other opposition parties to come together under the coalition movement/ADC to rescue the situation come 2027 general elections.

He noted that, 75% of members of the coalition movement are youths and women, who are sincerely clamoring for their future and progress of the country, adding that, in Borno state, the likes of Mattawali Alhaji Kashim Imam, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, Barrister Mohammed Kumalia, Mohammed Jajeri and my humble self (Magira Attom) have agreed to work together as members of the coalition to do the needful come 2027 general elections.

Attom, who also lamented over the demolition of his multi million naira shopping mall (four-story commercial building and multi purpose hall) situated at Abbaganaram, Shehuri North in Maiduguri early this year by Borno Urban Planning Board, said, no amount of intimidation will stop him from challenging government policies and programmes.

He said, the absolute poverty, insecurity, banditry, corruption, unemployment and social/infrastructural decay in all nooks and crannies have become worrisome to average Nigerians, which is contrary to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s slogan.

His words: “Let me welcome you all for finding time not only to pay visit, but to express your position in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

” It will interest you to note that I am a victim of merger/coalition when some of my bill boards with inscription MERGER were destroyed, after which I was illegally arrested and detained for about 30 days by the powers that be……, although, that is now history.

“You are also much aware about the demolition of my multi million naira shopping mall (four-story commercial building and multi purpose hall) situated at Abbaganaram, Shehuri North in Maiduguri early this year by Borno Urban Planning Board, but no amount of intimidation will stop me from challenging government policies and programmes.

” You are also aware about the absolute poverty, insecurity, banditry, corruption, unemployment and social/infrastructural decay in all nooks and crannies, is becoming worrisome to average Nigerians, which is contrary to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s slogan.

“Therefore, let me congratulated you for making a good decision to quit SDP and join the coalition movement which is the only political party platform that can salvage the situation.

” The Coalition Movement (ADC), which is strongly teaming up to rescue Nigerians from the clutches of APC is real, as ADC is the only Party that will ensure inclusivity, justice, good governance, transparency and accountability going forward.

” I thank you all for the visit and for taking the best decision to join and contribute your own quota in ensuring ADC win all elective positions from the Ward, State and National level come 2027.

“Let me quickly inform you that, the ADC will not participate in the forthcoming local government elections in Borno state which is slated in December 2025 due to certain undisclosed reasons, as we are fully preparing on how to become stronger and vibrant Opposition to challenge the present APC -led government come 2027.

“I want to reassure you of my sincere support and cooperation at all times in the coalition movement which it shall properly unveiled in Borno very soon.

“My advise for you is that, we shall all work together in protecting our votes to halt manipulations at each polling units, wards, local government and state levels come 2027”. Attom stated.

Earlier in his address on behalf of the Excos and SWC members, the State Chairman of the SDP, Hon. Abubakar Musa a.k.a Young Millionaire, who is the Zonal Chairman of SDP for Southern Borno explained that the entire leadership members from the three Senatorial Districts of Borno South, North and Central were in Maiduguri to join forces with the Opposition Leader and other stalwarts of the ADC to ensure victory come 2027.

“We are here at your house to show solidarity and to inform you that from today, all structures of the SDP at all levels have collapsed into the ADC. We are tired of the unabated hunger, insecurity, unemployment and other bad policies of the APC government, and we want to say enough is enough”.