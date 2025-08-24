Boniface returns to Leverkusen as AC Milan yet to approve move after medicals

Boniface

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface is heading back to Bayer Leverkusen after medical concerns stalled his proposed move to AC Milan.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker spent the past 48 hours in Italy undergoing tests at La Madonnina clinic and Galeazzi Hospital, but the Serie A club has yet to give the green light for his transfer.

Milan’s hesitation is understood to be linked to Boniface’s injury history, including two cruciate ligament tears during his time at Bodø/Glimt in 2019 and recurring muscle issues, prompting the club to proceed cautiously.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday that the medical results have not fully met Milan’s standards, with further assessments still pending.

“After medical tests at AC Milan, Victor Boniface returns to Germany, as there’s still no green light to his move,” Romano said. “After 48 hours in Milano, Boniface will be back in Leverkusen today, waiting for AC Milan’s imminent decision.”

The deal under discussion between Milan and Leverkusen involves a €5 million loan fee with a €24 million purchase option.

