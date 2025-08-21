AC Milan reach verbal agreement for Victor Boniface deal

By Emmanuel Okogba

AC Milan have reached an initial verbal agreement to sign Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €30 million.

According to reports, the agreement includes a €5 million loan fee and a €24 million buy option clause, which is not mandatory and would run until the summer of 2026.

Should the move be finalised, Boniface is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Rossoneri, keeping him at San Siro until June 2030.

Formal steps remain, including the player’s medicals, before the deal can be officially completed.

Boniface, who played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title-winning campaign last season, has been on Milan’s radar as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new Serie A campaign.