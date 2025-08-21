Home » Sports » AC Milan reach verbal agreement for Victor Boniface deal
AC Milan reach verbal agreement for Victor Boniface deal

By Emmanuel Okogba

AC Milan have reached an initial verbal agreement to sign Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €30 million.

According to reports, the agreement includes a €5 million loan fee and a €24 million buy option clause, which is not mandatory and would run until the summer of 2026.

Should the move be finalised, Boniface is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Rossoneri, keeping him at San Siro until June 2030.

Formal steps remain, including the player’s medicals, before the deal can be officially completed.

Boniface, who played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title-winning campaign last season, has been on Milan’s radar as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

