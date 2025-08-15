Boko Haram: US approves $346m arms sale to boost FG’s counter-terrorism capabilities

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The US State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale worth an estimated $346 million to improve the Federal Government’s capability to counter terrorist organisations and illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of the possible sale yesterday.

The proposed sale comes days after the US government urged coordinated response between West African nations and their neighbouring Sahelian states to combat terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, ISIS-Sahel, and ISIS-Wast Africa, among others, wreaking havoc within the region.

The call comes amidst the escalating terrorist attacks in the region and the crisis in Sudan, which is exacerbating instability in West Africa, including Nigeria.

Making the disclosure in a statement yesterday, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, an agency in the Department of State, said that the proposed sale would support the US foreign policy goals and national security objectives by improving the security “of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organisations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions into its armed forces.

“The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region. There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” it said.

The Agency added that implementation of the proposed sale would not require “the assignment of any additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Nigeria.”

giving a breakdown, the agency said that the sale included munition and precision bombs, including 1,002 MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs) for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517) MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control group (CCG) for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds (AURs) consisting of one each WGU-59/B guidance section (GS); high-explosive warhead; and MK66-4 rocket motor.

“The following non-MDE items will also be included: FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes; bomb components, impulse cartridges, and high-explosive and practice rockets; integration support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics personnel services; and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

“The principal contractors will be RTX Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ; Lockheed Martin Corporation, Archibald, PA; and BAE Systems, Hudson, NH,” it added.

Recall that the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, had while addressing the UN Security Council briefing on Peace Consolidation in West Africa early this week, pledged the US commitment to continue to work with regional partners to counter terrorism threats in Sub-Saharan Africa, saying that terrorists know no borders.