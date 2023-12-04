FG resumes trial of Boko Haram/ISWAP terror suspects

Ribadu

…366 convicted for terrorism offences so far – Arttorney-General

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Government has resumed the trial of hardened Boko Haram terror suspects in the Kainji Prosecution Project Phase IV in Abuja.

On Monday, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the resumption of the trial was in line with Nigeria’s commitment to a rule of law and human rights-based approach to countering terrorism.

Ribadu said that his office had ensured the full participation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies towards the successful prosecution of all persons suspected of terrorism under the Terrorism Prevention Act.

He added that efforts have been made through training and capacity building of investigators and prosecutors towards an evidence-based trial and witness protection.

He called on all stakeholders to commit to the identified timeline for the completion of the trials, assuring them of the full support of President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria’s counterterrorism strategies within a human rights framework.

Speaking at the opening of the court session in Abuja, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the first phase commenced in 2017.

His words, “First, the day marks yet another step forward in the journey of ensuring the security and safety of Nigeria and Nigerians, a duty that is of utmost importance to Nigerians, as it is the primary duty of government to ensure the security and welfare come a long way to its citizens.

“The first phase of the Kainji Prosecution Project commenced in October 2017 with remarkable achievements where we recorded a total of 366 convictions, 896 others were discharged for want of sufficient evidence and 61 other cases adjourned for further hearing.

“There have been three phases of the exercise so far, spanning between October 2017 and July 2018. At this point, I challenge all stakeholders to ensure that the momentum is sustained, seeing how important this assignment is to the wellbeing of our beloved country and her people.

“Terrorism has cost us a lot as a nation. From the communities directly affected, to the staggering losses in human and material resources, displacements, political and economic instability and the general atmosphere of fear it has created, all point to how crucial this exercise is to our progress and prosperity as a nation.

“Conversely, if the process is mismanaged and, as a result, the security situation is allowed to fester, it may lead to existential crises in the very long run. I, therefore, pledge my total support to the cause as I urge the stakeholders once again to continue in the good job.

“I will also like to acknowledge the various stakeholders who have played vital roles and to varying degrees towards the success of the initiative.

“Worthy of mention is the Federal High Court, Office of the National Security Adviser, Defence Headquarters, Army Headquarters including the GIWA and Wawa Projects in Maiduguri and Kainji, Nigeria Airforce, the Joint Investigation Centre, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria. National Human Rights Commission, the British High Commission.

“Others are the Embassy of the United States of America, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, the Nigerian Bar Association, the media and several other stakeholders.

“This synergy so far has proven that “safety and security does not just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and public investment.”

“Prosecution is one of the end processes of criminal justice administration and the Federal Ministry of Justice will continue to commit to deploying resources towards the enhancement of its prosecutorial capacities.

“The Ministry is also continuing to support efforts towards deradicalization and reintegration of deserving terrorists.

“We have made tremendous efforts to ensure that the trials are conducted with due regard to the provisions of the constitution regarding openness as much as can be permitted in the circumstances and providing the suspects with adequate opportunities to make their defence.”