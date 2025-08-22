Boko Haram: Joint Task Force Commanders conduct operational visit to Lake Chad

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

To stem the tide of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist groups, the Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Godwin Mutkut and the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, have conducted a joint operational assessment visit to Sector 3 of OPHK in Baga, Borno State.

The visit was aimed at appraising ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the Lake Chad waterways and ensuring optimal use of platforms and equipment deployed in the theatre.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, a copy of which was made available to Journalists in Maiduguri on Friday.

During the visit, the commanders received detailed briefings from the Commander, 403 Amphibious Brigade, Brigadier General Emmanuel Agada, and the Commander, Naval Base Lake Chad, Commodore Peter Yilme, on measures adopted to secure the waterways, protect economic activities, and deny terrorists freedom of action.

In his remarks, the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj Gen Mutkut, stressed the need for close monitoring of troops’ performance, effective coordination, and sustained vigilance, noting that the stability of the Lake Chad Basin is in the collective interest of all member nations.

He emphasised that “the success of military operations in the Lake Chad Basin was in the collective interest of all countries bordering the lake, and urged commanders to sustain vigilance and coordination”.

On his part, the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Maj Gen Abubakar commended the troops’ efforts and urged commanders to maintain maximum alertness, aggressive posture, and professionalism in dealing with terrorist threats.

He further underscored the importance of providing security cover for farming and fishing activities, describing them as vital to livelihoods in the Lake Chad region.

“Troops must demonstrate the highest level of commitment in protecting the waterways to enhance farming and fishing, which remain critical to the survival of local communities,” the Theatre Commander said.

He also tasked commanders to prioritize troops’ welfare, strengthen communication channels, and ensure judicious application of operational resources.

The joint visit was attended by Component and Formation Commanders, senior staff officers of the MNJTF and Headquarters Theatre Command as well as the Commander Sector 3 OPHK, Brigadier General Suleiman Tilawan.