Benue: Accept IGP’s report on no detention cell, group urges Ado indigenes

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Benue Development Union, Owo Branch, Ondo state, has called on the people of Ado Local government area of Benue State, to accept the findings of the Special Investigation Team of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on the allegations of detention cell in the council area.

Dr. Joel Amos Adai, the union leader, said at a press conference in Akure, said the IGP’s team, led by CSP Mannase Orhena, found no evidence of an illegal detention cell in the area after interviewing over 80 residents.

He was reacting to allegations by the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Lami Danladi Ogenyi, that such a facility existed.

The group therefore urged politicians in Obioye, Ado LGA in the state to stop creating the impression that the area is unsafe for investors.

Recall that the IGP had earlier dismissed a petition that led to the arrest of three traditional rulers—Isaac Ebilima, Igwe Linus, and Daniel Nweze—who were later released.

The union also announced plans to convene a town hall meeting to resolve the political crisis between the Deputy Speaker and the Executive Chairman of the council, Mr. Oche Sunday Oche.

Recall that the IGP has been commended following the release of the three Monarchs over false abduction allegation in Benue state.

Their release followed a full-scale investigation ordered by IGP Egbetokun, the allegations were found to be baseless.

A police special investigation team, led by CSP Mannase Orhena from the IGP’s office in Abuja, visited Ado Local Government as residents of the community categorically denied the existence of any illegal detention facility.

They clarified that the location described in the petition was, in fact, a public market and a Catholic Church where people freely gather to trade and worship.

The incident has drawn attention to the misuse of petitions to intimidate community leaders and highlights the importance of due diligence in law enforcement processes.